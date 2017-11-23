Gavin Hunt turns to away matches to help Bidvest Wits move up the ladder

The Students are currently at the bottom of the PSL log after yet another defeat, this time to Mamelodi Sundowns

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes that they will have to try and do their business away from home to have any chance beating the drop as they don’t seem to have their home fortress anymore.

“It was our stronghold in the past two to three seasons, but it doesn't look like that this season. We have to battle away. We have to battle away‚ pitch up and try to play with no mistake,” Hunt told the media.

As the defending champions, retaining the title is the least of their concerns presently as the focus on their next assignment takes centre stage.

“Title defence‚ I haven't even thought about that. I don't think we need to worry too much about that. We need to worry about the next game which is on Saturday against Maritzburg United. We won't be worrying about defending the title,” Hunt said.

Despite results proving hard to come by, Hunt believes that they have the right balance to change their fortunes for good.

"We know with the right balance and shape‚ we'll be better but we just haven't been,” Hunt concluded.