Gavrilova ends Garcia defence to set up Stosur final

There will be an all-Australian final in Strasbourg, while it is top seed versus qualifier in Nuremberg.

Caroline Garcia's defence of the Internationaux de Strasbourg ended at the semi-final stage as Daria Gavrilova set up an all-Australian final with Samantha Stosur.

Gavrilova claimed a 6-4 6-2 triumph against Garcia to reach her second WTA final, booking a clash with Stosur after her compatriot overcame Peng Shuai 7-6 (7-0) 6-4.

Should Gavrilova beat Stosur, then she will leapfrog her to become Australian number one.

"I had a pretty good head-to-head against [Garcia]. I think it's a very big advantage to me. I played well, served well, and really believed in what I could do and how I could hurt her [on court]," said Gavrilova.

"I had four wins against her and I think she still hasn't found a way to get me – I know how to use my weapons to beat her. It's a big mental game for both of us."

Meanwhile, at the Nurnberger Versicherungscup, top seed Kiki Bertens will face qualifier Barbora Krejcikova in the showpiece.

Krejcikova beat Sorana Cirstea – who had to complete her quarter-final win over Yulia Putintseva on Friday after the match had been postponed due to darkness on Thursday – 6-4 4-6 6-0.

Bertens had a much easier time of things, her progress to the final ensured in 50 minutes as opponent Misaki Doi retired with an abdominal injury having held serve in the second set after losing the first 6-2.