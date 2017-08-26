Gavrilova fights back to claim maiden WTA title

At the age of 23, Daria Gavrilova tasted title glory for the first time as she defeated Dominika Cibulkova in Connecticut.

The unseeded Australian shrugged off the disappointment of dropping the opening set and going a break down in the decider to prevail 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Cibulkova, seeded second, had broken to lead 4-3 in the final set, but proceeded to lose three games in a row in what was her first final since October, when she beat Angelique Kerber to win the WTA Finals in Singapore.

The whole match proved a back-and-forth encounter, with the tone set from the start when Cibulkova dropped serve and swiftly broke back to love.

Gavrilova, 23, then faltered at the vital moment when serving to stay in the set, again failing to register a point.

But she stepped it up a gear from there, breaking twice to level the match and then digging deep when the odds were stacked against her in the third, finally converting her third match point.