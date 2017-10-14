Gavrilova to meet Pavlyuchenkova in Hong Kong final

The Hong Kong Open final sees Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova take on Daria Gavrilova after comfortable semi-final wins.

Daria Gavrilova will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Hong Kong Open final following straight-sets wins for the pair in the last four on Saturday.

The withdrawal of defending champion Caroline Wozniacki and top seed Elina Svitolina, coupled with the early exits of Venus Williams, Agnieszka Radwanska and Elena Vesnina means both players are yet to face seeded opposition in this year's tournament.

Australia's Gavrilova saw off world number 70 Jennifer Brady 6-0 7-5 to book her place in the final, while Pavlyuchenkova beat 48th-ranked Wang Qiang 6-3 6-4.

Gavrilova is chasing a second title of the season and her career following her triumph at the Connecticut Open in August, having earlier lost to compatriot Samantha Stosur in her only other final of the year in Strasbourg.

Pavlyuchenkova, meanwhile, has already picked up two wins in 2017, prevailing in Morocco and Monterrey, picking up the latter title for the fourth time.