Gavrilova stuns Radwanska to reach New Haven final

Daria Gavrilova – seeking her maiden WTA Tour title – was too good in New Haven Friday as she stunned Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4 6-4.

Unseeded Australian Daria Gavrilova will meet Dominika Cibulkova in the Connecticut Open final after shocking defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska.

Gavrilova – seeking her maiden WTA Tour title – was too good in New Haven Friday as she stunned Polish star Radwanska 6-4 6-4.

An aggressive approach worked well for Gavrilova in her first meeting with Radwanska, racing out to a 4-0 lead after 17 minutes.

Radwanska remained composed as she reeled off three successive games but Gavrilova still won the first set.

The titleholder responded by grabbing the early break for a 2-0 lead, though Gavrilova was not to be denied as she closed out the match.

Gavrilova will contest her third career final against second seed Cibulkova.

Cibulkova eased into the decider thanks to a 6-1 6-3 victory over Elise Mertens in the earlier semi-final.