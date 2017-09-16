Gayle force: Windies opener smashes 100th T20i six

There was a milestone moment at Durham on Saturday as Chris Gayle became the first man to hit 100 sixes in international Twenty20s.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle secured a slice of history on Saturday in becoming the first man to smash 100 sixes in international Twenty20 cricket.

After the tourists were put in by England captain Eoin Morgan at Chester-le-Street, the powerful Jamaican opened alongside Evin Lewis.

And Gayle wasted little time in bringing up the milestone, thumping David Willey for a maximum over midwicket from his seventh ball faced.

That took the belligerent left-hander to his 100th six in just his 49th inning, while he moved nine clear of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum on the all-time list.

To celebrate the achievement, Gayle smashed the next delivery from Willey straight over his head and into the media centre.