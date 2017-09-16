Gayle hints at Test return

West Indies' flamboyant opener Chris Gayle could end his Test cricket exile in 2018 after four years out of the side.

Chris Gayle has not ruled out a return to Test cricket after the stand-off between the nation's star players and cricket board was ended.

Gayle has not represented the Windies in the longest format of the game since 2014, as the West Indies Cricket Board quarrelled with him and other players that have focused on franchise Twenty20 cricket.

The 37-year-old has remained part of the Windies' powerhouse T20 team, winning the World Twenty20 last year, and will make his first one-day international appearance since March 2015 in the upcoming series with England.

He goes into the opening game at Old Trafford in good form having made 40 from 21 deliveries in their 20-over win over Eoin Morgan's side at Durham on Saturday, having become the first man to hit 100 T20i sixes in the process, and Gayle's desire for more landmark moments could prompt a Test return.

"Sometimes [I miss Tests]," he told Sky Sports. "I am looking forward to that as well.

"Maybe next year I'll try to take that challenge up. I'll see what happens."

Gayle's immediate attention, however, is on his ODI return as he sets his sights on the 2019 World Cup.

"I'm looking forward to the 50-over [matches] because it's been two years since I played a 50-over game," he added.

"That's more important, I'm looking forward to that."