De Gea or Neuer? Man Utd legend Schmeichel selects world's best goalkeeper
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel considers Manuel Neuer to be a better goalkeeper than Red Devils number one David de Gea.
The iconic Dane knows a thing or two about life between the sticks, having won countless honours with club and country over the course of a glittering career.
He has seen De Gea inherit his crown at Old Trafford, with the Spaniard having been snapped up in 2011 as the long-term successor to Edwin van der Sar.
The 26-year-old has become a vital figure for the Red Devils, but Schmeichel still believes Bayern Munich’s World Cup winner Neuer is the finest keeper on the planet.
The five-time Premier League title winner told Sky Sports when quizzed on his pick from within the current crop: "I get asked this question all the time, ‘Who’s the best in the world?’
"My favourite goalkeeper in the world at the moment is Manuel Neuer. It has been for a long, long time. That’s because of the style of goalkeeping he gives to the world. He’s a brave young lad, he was a brave young lad.
"I watched him when he was at Schalke at Old Trafford. And my eyes are like this, ‘who is this young fella?’.
"He’s brave, he’s playing so far out of his goal, he’s one of few goalkeepers who is actually off his line, far off his line, challenging, bringing the game to him, taking control.
"I like him for that."
Neuer is now 31 years of age, so the title of world’s best could pass to De Gea at some stage in the near future – if it has not already.
United’s shot-stopper is considered by many to already be at the global summit, even if Schmeichel feels he is not quite out on his own just yet.