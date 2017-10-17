De Gea or Neuer? Man Utd legend Schmeichel selects world's best goalkeeper

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel considers Manuel Neuer to be a better goalkeeper than Red Devils number one David de Gea.

The iconic Dane knows a thing or two about life between the sticks, having won countless honours with club and country over the course of a glittering career.

He has seen De Gea inherit his crown at Old Trafford, with the Spaniard having been snapped up in 2011 as the long-term successor to Edwin van der Sar.

The 26-year-old has become a vital figure for the Red Devils, but Schmeichel still believes Bayern Munich’s World Cup winner Neuer is the finest keeper on the planet.

The five-time Premier League title winner told Sky Sports when quizzed on his pick from within the current crop: "I get asked this question all the time, ‘Who’s the best in the world?’

