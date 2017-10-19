De Gea has shown he's the best keeper in the world, says Man Utd colleague Young

David de Gea is now the “number one” goalkeeper in world football, according to Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young.

Following a testing start to his time at Old Trafford, which saw questions asked of his suitability to life in the Premier League, the Spain international has emerged as a global star.

He has been a model of consistency for the Red Devils in recent years, with his high standards landing him three Player of the Year awards.

United appear to have come through their post-Sir Alex Ferguson slump, but De Gea remains a key figure and Young believes that his performances have now carried him above the likes of Bayern Munich’s World Cup winner Manuel Neuer and to the very top of the game.

Young told MUTV on the talented 26-year-old: "I don't think there is [anyone better].

"I said a few seasons ago I thought he could be the world number one and I think he's shown that he is now."

