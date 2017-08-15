Genia joins Rebels after re-signing with ARU

Will Genia, 29, arrives at Melbourne Rebels on a two-year deal until 2019 after re-signing with the Australian Rugby Union (ARU).

Wallabies vice-captain Will Genia has returned home to play Super Rugby for Melbourne Rebels.

Former Queensland Reds scrum half Genia, 29, arrives in Melbourne on a two-year deal until 2019 after re-signing with the Australian Rugby Union (ARU), following a stint in France with Stade Francais.

Rebels were only assured of their future in Super Rugby last week after Western Force were axed by SANZAAR, who culled the competition from 18 to 15 teams.

Now Rebels will be able to call upon the 78-Test veteran, starting next year.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the guys down in Melbourne, they have a great young team with plenty still to achieve in Super Rugby, so I'm excited to get stuck in in 2018," Genia said Tuesday.

"First and foremost I'm there to contribute to the desired success of the club on the field through my performance and ability as a player. After that, it'll be a great chance to bring some of the things I've learned over the years to the club, and help drive the club forward.

"I was always clear that I wanted to return to Australian Rugby. I love playing for my country and can't wait to have another opportunity to pull on the gold jersey this weekend."