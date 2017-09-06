Gennady Golovkin fighting for more than just his middleweight titles when he takes on Saul Canelo Alvarez

Golovkin's legacy is on the line when he takes on Canelo: Getty

At a rather stuffy press conference inside London’s iconic Landmark Hotel, Gennady Golovkin mulled over a question momentarily before leaning forward and answering in almost perfect English.

“Every fight is different,” he said slowly, upon being asked –a touch optimistically – to provide a comprehensive breakdown of his forthcoming fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alavrez.

“Everybody has a chance because this is boxing. I am just a regular guy. I am not superman. So, everybody has a chance.”

It was the type of response Golovkin is known for: thoughtful, polite, perhaps even a little dull. And, in usual circumstances, such an answer would barely have registered; a non-answer to a non-question. Except of course, these were far from normal circumstances.

Because while Golovkin and Canelo were politely taking it in turns to remind everybody of the other man’s ability in the ring, both dressed in immaculate three-piece suits that most certainly didn’t have the words ‘F**k you’ stitched into them, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were busy plotting their cross-code super-fight, which had been officially announced just a few days before.

It didn’t take very long for Golden Boy Promotions to adopt a Michelle Obama inspired ‘When they go low, we go high’ approach to promoting their fight, amplifying the prestige and honour of a true lineal championship showdown at every turn.

View photos Canelo and Golovkin speaking at their London press conference (Getty) More

‘SUPREMACY’ was settled upon as the slogan. Both men studiously refused to criticise one another. And soon, a short promo film was released, comprised mostly of super-HD montages of the two warriors working out in slow-motion, so pretentious that it would have made even Woody Allen wince.

Oscar De La Hoya may have temporarily forgotten about the business model when, in a fit of envy badly disguised as rage, he misguidedly tweeted “F**K YOU #MayweatherVsMcGregor” but even that wasn’t enough to derail what was by now a carefully constructed campaign.

The message was clear: if Mayweather and McGregor represented everything bad about boxing, Golovkin and Canelo represented everything good.

View photos The Mayweather vs McGregor contest was widely ridiculed (Getty) More

In this light, it would be easy to sniff at both Golovkin and Canelo for playing a game. For acting out the role of gentlemen just as Mayweather and McGregor so gleefully starred as duelling villains, before Robert Byrd stopped their contest in the tenth round and the pair shared an embrace in the middle of the squared circle.

Read More