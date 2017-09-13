Gennady Golovkin in a relaxed mood ahead of his Saturday night showdown with Canelo Alvarez

For Golovkin the fight is a chance to finally break out as a superstar outside the core of boxing fans: Getty

Not even a baby could interfere with Gennady Golovkin's training for his middleweight showdown with Canelo Alvarez.

Golovkin was getting ready to put the final touches on his training camp last week in the Southern California mountains when word came from Los Angeles that his wife was going into labor with their second child. Trainer Abel Sanchez urged him to go to the hospital, but Golovkin wasn't about to interrupt preparations for what could be the defining fight of his career.

"He said, 'Coach, the baby is going to come whether I'm there or not. I have to train," Sanchez said.

The baby did come as Golovkin was wrapping up his training session Friday in Big Bear. He was able to be with his wife and newborn daughter the next day, though he declined to answer questions Wednesday about the birth.

"Please, do not ask about my family," Golovkin said Wednesday. "Just boxing questions."

There were plenty of boxing questions to keep Triple G occupied as he met with a contingent of media to talk about a fight that many in boxing are already comparing to the great middleweight clashes of the past. The former Olympic silver medalist from Kazakhstan and Mexico's biggest boxing star meet Saturday night in a 160-pound battle that has been years in the making.

View photos Golovkin was keen to keep the questions boxing related (Getty) More

For Golovkin the fight is a chance to finally break out as a superstar outside the core of boxing fans who believe he is that already in the ring. But it's also shaping up as the toughest fight of his career, one that leaves no room for distractions, baby or not.

"It's not game, it's a fight," Golovkin said. "You can go back home or go to the hospital. It's dangerous and everyone understands that."

Golovkin was in a jovial mood while meeting with reporters, something Sanchez attributed both to becoming a father for the second time and knowing the biggest fight of his career is only days away. He laughed easily, made a few jokes, and talked about what he expected from a fighter he has been pursuing for more than two years.

"It's not an easy fight for him or me," Golovkin said. "I think the second half will be much crazy, like a street fight."

View photos Canelo is determined to take the fight to Golovkin (Getty) More

Both fighters were at their professional best later at the final pre-fight press conference, a low-key affair for what is expected to be an all-action fight. The fight matches a big puncher in Golovkin, who has 33 knockouts in winning all 37 of his fights, against Alvarez, whose only loss in 51 fights came against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Read More