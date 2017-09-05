Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez: What time is the fight, where can I watch it and how can I find a live stream?

Now that the circus of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor has concluded, the eyes of the boxing world turns to the fight between two of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers, Gennady Golovkin taking on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Canelo is still trying to establish himself at middleweight and is receiving a baptism of fire against GGG, the undefeated IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC world champion.

However, the Mexican is up for the fight having only lost one of his 51 fights – to Mayweather himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When is the fight and what time is it on?

The start time of the show is yet to be announced but is likely to be at 2am BST, with the ring walk likely to be around 4am in the early hours of Sunday, 17 September.

Where is the fight?

The fight between two of the best boxers on the planet will take place in the same ring as Mayweather beat McGregor in three weeks earlier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Where can I watch the fight?

Television details for the much-anticipated middleweight showdown between Golovkin and Canelo have been revealed, with the fight set to cost British boxing fans £16.95 to watch.

The action will be screened live on BoxNation’s Box Office channel, with existing subscribers who already pay for the service getting to watch the fight as part of their regular subscription.

Those who don’t pay monthly for BoxNation will be able to pay a one off fee of £16.95 to watch the action, or €21.95 in the Republic of Ireland.

What are the fighters’ records?

Golovkin: 37 fights, 37 wins (33 KOs)

Alvarez: 51 fights, 49 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss (34 KOs)

Odds

Golovkin: 8/11

Draw: 25/1

Alvarez: 6/4

Who is on the undercard?

In the co-main event, Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, Jr. (24-0, 13 KOs) takes on Jorge “Pilon” Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) in a 12-round WBC featherweight title eliminator.

Also on the pay-per-view will be a battle between two undefeated Golden Boy stablemates as former IBF world bantamweight champion Randy “El Matador” Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) faces Diego De La Hoya (19-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight battle. Opening the show, lightweight contenders Ryan ‘Blue Chip’ Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) and Francisco Rojo (20-2, 13 KOs) clash.

Who will win?