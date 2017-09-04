Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez television details revealed, with fight set to cost £16.95 in the UK

Television details for the much-anticipated middleweight showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez have been revealed, with the fight set to cost British boxing fans £16.95 to watch.

The fight, which will take place on Saturday 16 September, will see Canelo attempt to become the first man to defeat Golovkin, with the WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO titles all on the line.

The action will be screened live on BoxNation’s Box Office channel, with existing subscribers who already pay for the service getting to watch the fight as part of their regular subscription.

Those who don’t pay monthly for BoxNation will be able to pay a one off fee of £16.95 to watch the action, or €21.95 in the Republic of Ireland.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren has promised that the fight will go down in history, as Canelo (49-1-1) attempts to dethrone the peerless Kazakh (37-0).

“This is without doubt the boxing event of 2017, and among the very best fights to be made in the last decade,” Frank Warren said upon the news of the fight’s pay-per-view price in the UK.

Warren thinks that the contest will go down in history (Getty)

“Canelo v Golovkin was the fight that boxing fans have long called for, The Best v The Best, and on Saturday 16th September BoxNation Box Office will be bringing the UK and Irish fans the not-to-be-missed event exclusively live for just £16.95.

“This is a fight that will undoubtedly go down alongside the legendary middleweight fights of the past. Marvin Hagler, ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran and Tommy Hearns all made their mark on the sport.

“Next week will be the chance for Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin to stake their claim to join such revered company. This is going to be something very special.”

