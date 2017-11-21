Geoffrey Boycott's top 40 Ashes cricketers: part two, the greatest ever - counting down the top 10

I have been watching and playing Ashes cricket for 53 years and here I have selected the 40 players I think have had the greatest impact. I have picked some players on consistency of performance over a period of time but mainly they are cricketers whose performances captured the imagination of the public and helped their team win a Test match or save one.

Here are my top 10 – with five from each side.

5. James Anderson

Tests:

24

Runs: 221

Wickets: 87





He is one of the greatest fast medium seam-swing bowlers England have ever had. No dispute. He has the ability to swing it conventionally and reverse. James has exceptional control and all he has to do is stay fit to take wickets. We have seen on the last two tours to India and South Africa how it takes him a long time to recover from injury now he is getting older.

4. Michael Vaughan

Tests:

10

Runs: 959

Wickets: 0





Technically very good but it was the elegance of his batting that you remember. His cover drive ranks with the best and lives in the memory. His captaincy is up there with the greatest. He had flair, imagination and an ability to lift his players. But that’s enough on him, otherwise it will go to his head!

3. Alan Knott

Tests:

34

Runs: 1,628



The greatest wicketkeeper I have ever seen. It is not how many catches and stumpings you make it is how many you miss and he did not miss many. He made serious runs for England, when we were under pressure. Scoring runs when you are doing well is nice but does not count as much. Alan made them when it mattered.

2. Derek Underwood

Tests:

29

Runs:371

Wickets: 105





He could spin it on dry pitches and on wet pitches he was unplayable because he cut the ball faster than a normal spinner. He bowled it quick enough and very difficult for right-handers to get down the pitch to him. He was a mean bowler who gave nothing away. He hated it when a batsman pinched a single because a fielder was nodding off. He would glare at you. Derek had such a strong mind that he could bowl to win matches or to tie up an end.

1. Sir Ian Botham

Tests:

36

Runs: 1,673

Wickets: 148





Captured the imagination with amazing performances with bat and ball against Australia. He picked his game up for Australia, taking himself to a different level. In 1981 his 149 at Headingley, spell of five for one at Birmingham and century at Old Trafford were amazing performances that captured the imagination of the whole country. He was a brilliant slip fielder, too, Ian. One of the greatest cricketers ever.

Sir Ian Botham is one of the great Ashes players of all time Credit: Getty Images

Australia

5. Steven Waugh

Tests:

46

Runs:3,200

Wickets: 22





I am a great admirer. He made himself into a better player by hard work and bloody-minded determination. When he started his Test career he was pretty average and not so good against the short ball. You have to take your hat off to people who go away and work at it. He came back a tremendous batsman with discipline and a strong mind. He is the batsman who proved the adage of substance over style. Batting was not pretty but he would dig in and make the runs.

4. Ricky Ponting

Tests:

35

Runs: 2,476

Wickets: 1





All the great players have a good technique and Ricky was one of the best. What stands out with Ricky was he performed when it mattered. He did not make 50s and 60s. He made big hundreds. That is what determines the course of a Test match. Pretty 40s and 50s help but do not change the game. Mentally he was strong: he made no fuss, just big runs.

3. Glenn McGrath

Tests:

30

Runs: 105

Wickets: 157





A true great. He had that metronomic way of bowling in the corridor of uncertainty. He did not swing the ball and did not need to. He was seam up around off stump with amazing control of line and length. A very tall man with a high action therefore he got the uncomfortable bounce that put batsmen under tremendous pressure because they couldn’t get forward. Glenn gave batsmen nothing to hit and every over there would be a couple of balls a batsman thought he might get out to. That plays on the mind.

2. Shane Warne

Tests:

36

Runs:946

Wickets: 195





I don’t think it is far fetched to say he is the greatest wrist spinner ever. He spun the ball so much and his control was exceptional. Usually the wrist spinners can get wickets with a bit of turn and bounce but more often than not they give you easy balls to score off. Unless you could really play spin, you were snookered. And he couldn’t help himself with the mind games. In fact he was a master at them. He used to brag he had more varieties than a can of Heinz Baked Beans. I wish I had had the chance to bat against him just to have tested myself.

1. Dennis Lillee

Tests:

29

Runs: 469

Wickets: 167





What a bowler. Not only a genuine fast bowler but became a superb craftsman. It is one thing to bowl quick, but his guy could go close to the stumps, wide of the crease, he could swing it out, nip it back and bowl a good bouncer. His control was superb and he was a master at working out a batsman. Had a big heart and would bowl as long as it took. One of the true all time greats of the game.

Dennis Lillee was a genuine craftsman of his trade – bowling very fast at Englishmen Credit: Getty Images