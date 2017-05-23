George Ford's drop in form down to Bath tactics, believes Eddie Jones, as fly-half steps forward to take responsibility

George Ford will be one of England's most experienced players in Argentina despite being 24 years old: Getty

George Ford will not have too much of a change on his hands this summer when he returns to Leicester Tigers four years after leaving Welford Road for Bath, with his new-yet-familiar pastures also suited to his playing style after being forced to play against his natural game over the last few months.

That’s the view of the England head coach, Eddie Jones, who feels the tactics employed by Todd Blackadder at Bath have been to the detriment of the fly-halves form. Ford lost his place in the Bath line-up as Blackadder chose Rhys Preistland as his starting No 10 for the final two rounds of the Premiership season, but Jones never questioned his place in his England squad for next month’s tour of Argentina.

“Sometimes players in their clubs are asked to play a different way and it doesn’t suit them,” Jones explained. “As long as I see effort from them – and I saw plenty of effort from George. It wasn’t lack of effort, but how he’s been asked to play for Bath doesn’t really suit how he plays and therefore it restricted his development.”

But the 24-year-old was not as damning of his final days at Bath, despite his patchy form a possible reason why he is not booked a space on Monday’s flight out of Heathrow that will take the British and Irish Lions squad to New Zealand. Ford was well in with a shout of making Warren Gatland’s 41-man squad, only to see Jonathan Sexton, Dan Biggar and England teammate Owen Farrell included at his expense.

Instead, Ford has a summer that will consist of three matches with England – one against the Barbarians this weekend and two against the Pumas – before moving back to Leicester, his home of four years after joining the club in 2009.

“I had a great four years at Bath,” Ford explains. “I really enjoyed my time there and I have some great memories that I will take with me. I suppose that chapter of my career is over now. I’m looking forward to rejoining Leicester and hopefully be part of a team that can really challenge and win trophies again because I know that’s what the club want to do and as a player that’s what you want. You want to be a part of a successful team.

“It’s weird really. The season ended so quickly I don’t suppose it will be after the summer tour to Argentina that I properly get my head around moving to Leicester.”

It’s a smart approach to take, especially given that Ford will not have many of his back-to-back Six Nations-winning colleagues alongside him. In total, just nine players who feature in Jones’s 31-man squad to face Argentina hold more than 10 caps, while the Lions call-up of James Haskell – in place of the desperately unlucky Billy Vunipola – robs the squad of a valuable source of experience and leadership.

That is why Jones has been so keen to demand an increase in leadership among his first-team squad since taking the job 18 months ago, with Ford joining Mike Brown and Danny Care as the contingent of vice-captains that will assist Dylan Hartley, one of whom will be selected to lead England against the Barbarians this Sunday due to the skipper’s club commitments in trying to see Northampton Saints through the European Champions Cup play-off final.

