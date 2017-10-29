George Ford inspires Leicester Tigers to beat Newcastle Falcons

Three second-half penalties from George Ford and a late Jonny May try finally ended Newcastle's resistance as Leicester Tigers beat the Falcons 30-13 in front of a sell-out 10,100 crowd at Kingston Park.

Ford clocked up 15 points, converting all three of the Tigers tries by Telusa Veainu, Ben Youngs and May and also kicked three penalties after the Falcons had battled their way back into the game.

The Tigers looked set for a comfortable half-time lead after scoring two tries in the space of seven minutes with Veainu scoring a cracker and making it easy for Youngs to add the second and Ford converting both to make it 14-3.

But Newcastle hit back right on half-time through a Vereniki Goneva try and with Toby Flood converting and kicking a penalty it was 14-10 at the break.

