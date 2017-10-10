George Ford: League can show union how to unlock packed defence
George Ford is in the process of getting up to conclude a press conference – a duty he performs with all the relish of a trip to the dentist – when he is asked whether he watched the Super League Grand Final on Saturday night.
The Leicester Tigers and England fly half instantly sits back down, his previous caginess giving way to a zealous enthusiasm as he discusses Leeds Rhinos’ 24-6 victory over Castleford Tigers as well as the lessons he continues to draw from the 13-man code.
“It reminded me of our season at Bath (in 2015) where we played unbelievably well all year and got to the final,” Ford said of Castleford’s unfulfilled fairy tale. “However much you talk about making the most of the opportunity, it’s the experience of being there, the build-up. And Leeds have been there and done it before.”
The influence of rugby league on its elder cousin has been largely concentrated in the defence. Think of the slew of defence coaches who have come across from league: Phil Larder, Andy Farrell and of course, Ford’s father, Mike, who was among the first to spread the gospel of line speed.
That may be about to change. One consequence of new law changes at the ruck this season – aside from potentially causing more injuries – has been to increase the number of players in the defensive line. As Wasps fly half Jimmy Gopperth explained recently in the Sunday Telegraph, some teams are purposefully not contesting rucks. How then do you break down a line of 15 players strung across 70 metres? The inspiration, Ford believes, is look again at rugby league.
“With the way the defences are going in rugby union with the new laws, there’s always numbers on their feet, always people in the front line,” Ford said. “You’ve got to be better at your execution to break defences down.
“One thing you can learn from rugby league is their execution of the attack. It’s little things like what the scrum-half, stand-offs do at the line, the lines the other guy’s run off them. We want our back rows running as good lines as possible with intent so they attract defenders or make defenders bite to create space elsewhere.
“The more you can get speedy ball at the ruck the better it is. As soon as the defence gets on top of you in terms of momentum and slowing the ball down it’s then very hard to get the momentum back. You can keep the ball but you’re probably going to go nowhere and then you’re wasting a lot of energy. It’s how you get that speed of ball.”
There are obvious differences. As Ford is quick to point out, union teams have neither the luxury of regaining possession after six phases nor the additional space to play with behind the ruck. That places an even greater premium on players with the ability to manipulate space and hence defences.
This in turn has led to more northern-hemisphere teams employing what New Zealanders term second five-eighths (effectively a second fly half). It is a tactic that Ford performs with Owen Farrell with England and more recently Matt Toomua at Leicester. The pair have only started six matches together but already they appear to have been born on the same wave-length helping the Tigers win four straight matches in the Premiership.
“He is by far the best 12 I have played with,” Ford said. “I think in terms of his knowledge of the game and the discussions we have during the week and during the heat of the moment are brilliant for me as a ten. Not only do we have those discussions but he has the world-class execution to back it up. To have an extra organiser, communicator and set of eyes outside you is brilliant and exactly what you need as a ten to manipulate defences and get the ball into space.”
On Saturday night, Leicester travel to Paris to face Racing 92 in their opening Champions Cup fixture where Ford hopes to face off against Dan Carter. Even at 35, Carter remains within gold standard of fly halves and someone who Ford says Leicester will need to contain.
“He still makes the team tick; he still knows when to run, pass and kick; he finds the space in the backfield with his kicking game; he knows when to go the line,” Ford said. “He is someone we need to look after this weekend. We spoke in the week about looking after him and trying to put a bit of pressure on him but that is easier said than done with a player of his calibre. We have to put it into action.”