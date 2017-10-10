George Ford: League can show union how to unlock packed defence

George Ford is in the process of getting up to conclude a press conference – a duty he performs with all the relish of a trip to the dentist – when he is asked whether he watched the Super League Grand Final on Saturday night.

The Leicester Tigers and England fly half instantly sits back down, his previous caginess giving way to a zealous enthusiasm as he discusses Leeds Rhinos’ 24-6 victory over Castleford Tigers as well as the lessons he continues to draw from the 13-man code.

“It reminded me of our season at Bath (in 2015) where we played unbelievably well all year and got to the final,” Ford said of Castleford’s unfulfilled fairy tale. “However much you talk about making the most of the opportunity, it’s the experience of being there, the build-up. And Leeds have been there and done it before.”

The influence of rugby league on its elder cousin has been largely concentrated in the defence. Think of the slew of defence coaches who have come across from league: Phil Larder, Andy Farrell and of course, Ford’s father, Mike, who was among the first to spread the gospel of line speed.

That may be about to change. One consequence of new law changes at the ruck this season – aside from potentially causing more injuries – has been to increase the number of players in the defensive line. As Wasps fly half Jimmy Gopperth explained recently in the Sunday Telegraph, some teams are purposefully not contesting rucks. How then do you break down a line of 15 players strung across 70 metres? The inspiration, Ford believes, is look again at rugby league.

Mike, Goerge's dad, is one of a number of coaches with experience in league Credit: PA