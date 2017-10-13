George Groves: 'I didn't watch Chris Eubank Jnr - I'm too focused on my own fight'

So focused has George Groves been on defending his WBA super middleweight crown against Jamie Cox at Wembley Arena on Saturday night that he eschewed watching Chris Eubank Jr destroy Avni Yildirim in three rounds in Stuttgart last weekend.

Eubank, who defended his IBO super middleweight belt, in a contest which doubled as a quarter-final of the Muhammad Ali Trophy, an eight-man tournament including a clutch of the best 12st fighters in the world, has crowed long and loud this week that his target is Groves.

Groves remains focused on his next fight, though, and is confident of victory over Cox this weekend.

"I didn't watch Eubank's fight last weekend, I just had my head down, focusing on this fight. The fight (with Cox) is just as big for me as the Eubank fight," Groves said.

"One doesn't supersede the other. The tournament has got people excited, but I'm just focused on myself. If you take the eye off the ball you get in trouble. I might have done that in the past. I definitely don't want to overlook anyone or any fight because it has taken so long to get to this point. I'm in this tournament as the number one seed. That's how I want to finish it."

Groves believes he is the best in the world in his class