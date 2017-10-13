George Groves: 'I didn't watch Chris Eubank Jnr - I'm too focused on my own fight'
So focused has George Groves been on defending his WBA super middleweight crown against Jamie Cox at Wembley Arena on Saturday night that he eschewed watching Chris Eubank Jr destroy Avni Yildirim in three rounds in Stuttgart last weekend.
Eubank, who defended his IBO super middleweight belt, in a contest which doubled as a quarter-final of the Muhammad Ali Trophy, an eight-man tournament including a clutch of the best 12st fighters in the world, has crowed long and loud this week that his target is Groves.
Groves remains focused on his next fight, though, and is confident of victory over Cox this weekend.
"I didn't watch Eubank's fight last weekend, I just had my head down, focusing on this fight. The fight (with Cox) is just as big for me as the Eubank fight," Groves said.
"One doesn't supersede the other. The tournament has got people excited, but I'm just focused on myself. If you take the eye off the ball you get in trouble. I might have done that in the past. I definitely don't want to overlook anyone or any fight because it has taken so long to get to this point. I'm in this tournament as the number one seed. That's how I want to finish it."
Groves returns to Wembley Arena for the fifth time in his career to meet Cox, who is unbeaten in 24 contests but has not faced an opponent of the calibre of his next opponent to date.
"We haven't seen what Cox has got to offer because he's still unbeaten and he's yet to reach any sort of higher level," explained Groves. "He's still fighting around the fringe domestic level. If he wasn't in this tournament he'd be fighting Rocky Fielding for the British title. That would be his biggest fight to date.
"He doesn't say much but that's because he can't really say much. We'll find out whether he's out of his depth or not. I believe he is. If they haven't made that step up when they've been a pro for as long as he has there's normally a reason for it.
"Sometimes you dampen your potential and knock the goodness out of yourself by boxing at a lower level for so long, which is what he's done. He will have to rise numerous levels. Let's see if he and his team are capable of it. It's a new experience for them too."
The bigger picture, nonetheless, is that a victory for Groves will propel him towards a contest with Eubank, which has all the ingredients of a terrific promotion and fight. It would herald another huge event for Groves, who has been on the wrong end of world title losses at Wembley Stadium - in front of 80,000 fans against Carl Froch - and in Las Vegas, against Badou Jack.
"Fighters have gone into these kinds of tournaments and come out of it as big stars - like Andre Ward and Carl Froch. There's a lot at stake and a lot to gain and learn. There are a lot of rewards there. Certainly winning this tournament would put me in a fantastic situation. I've got to win it."
Eubank has used social media to pursue Groves, in the wake of victory last weekend, and there has been talk of the pair meeting at Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club.
"I've been through it all enough times now to not get excited by a headline or an article or a tweet. Obviously Eubank winning on Saturday has put a massive spotlight on my fight this weekend, which is great for me and the tournament. It will be a fun build-up for a fight with Eubank but I'm concentrating on Saturday night first.
AND STILL!!! IBO Super Middle Weight World Champion! Groves I’m coming for you. pic.twitter.com/LUrQKuoE6Y— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 7, 2017
"Any fight for me at Chelsea would be amazing," lifelong supporter Groves said. "I was texting my promoters the Sauerland brothers the week after winning the world title saying the first defence needs to be at the Bridge. I'd love to box there. It would be brilliant. Getting there this season could be a push, to be honest. But fighting there one day would be fantastic. I've done Wembley Stadium and the MGM grand and a couple of other big venues."
But rather than Eubank, or dreams of a showdown at the Bridge, Groves is quickly back to his challenger, Cox.
"I don't think he stands a chance. Or anyone does. I believe I'm the best in the world at super middle. I can't wait to go out and show it. I'm in great form going into this tournament. I've been training hard. I'm confident. I'm enjoying my boxing, winning and winning well. I'm dangerous, and I'll show it in this fight."
My prediction: Groves should have too much power and experience for Cox, and I expect him to end it between rounds five and eight, ready to march on to bigger prey.