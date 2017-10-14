George Groves clinically stops Jamie Cox in four rounds to set up British superfight with Chris Eubank Jnr
George Groves defeated fellow British fighter Jamie Cox at the SSE Arena in Wembley with a crumpling fourth-round right-hook body shot to retain his World Boxing Association super middleweight crown.
More significantly, it set up a genuine British superfight with Chris Eubank Jr in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series tournament for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.
The WBA 12st world titleholder was keen to make a huge impression in the competition after British rival Eubank Jr knocked out Turkey's Avni Yildirim in the third round last weekend in Germany.
The victory for Groves has now set up a semi-final against Eubank, ringside on Saturday night, in January 2018.
Groves, a world champion at the fourth attempt when he wrested this belt from Fedor Chudinov in May this year, has made hard work of more facile fights in the past, yet having promised that mentally and physically he was in the shape of his life, easily weathered previously unbeaten Cox's early onslaught.
It was lively from the start, with Groves' heavier punches winning the first three rounds, the second period of the fight coinciding with trouble in the crowd at Wembley.
In the opening stanza, Cox's jab consistently fell short, Groves countering with his own left hands, and landing with a straight cross.
Working furiously, Cox had a better second round, throwing a serious of hooks, managing to push Groves into a corner, before the Hammersmith man fought back with heavy hands, looking to go to the body, clearly a strategy from the defending champion, the longer, more rangy of the pair.
Cox came tearing out at Groves with the third bell, even recklessly, but showing a toughness against the rival he once shared a room with when the two were on the England amateur boxing team together.
However, in the fourth, Groves finished the bout with aplomb, and decisively made a statement. A right hand ripped into Cox's body, into the ribs, crumpling the Swindon man to the canvas. Referee Steve Gray began his count, and it was clear that Cox was in too much pain to find his feet. He was counted out.
Preening at ringside was Eubank Jr, and Groves sent a very clear message, though he was expected to deal handily against the 5-1 underdog. But Groves, under trainer Shane McGuigan and reaching the peak of his powers at 29, will enjoy the build-up to the classic all-British showdown with Eubank early in 2018.
The bout was given an edge as Eubank Jr entered the ring after the contest to give boxing fans a taste of the enmity between the two men. Their styles will gel, and it ought to be a thriller.
"I knew what he was about. I knew he'd ask me questions," Groves said afterwards, acknowledging the fact that Cox had come in looking to give it his all, and go out on his shield. "I came into this World Boxing Super Series as the No 1 seed, and I will go out as the winner."
Groves added that his only regret was that not all the world supermiddleweight champions were signed up for this tournament, including his arch-rival James DeGale, the IBF champion.
"It would have been great to have all the champions there. That's what I was hoping for originally," Groves told The Sunday Telegraph. "I didn't think Degale would go in it because of the format and the structure and the fixture list. It's three fights in 10 months and he's not fit to fight now and he's had to have a few surgeries and stuff like that.
"He'd struggle to keep himself fit for that amount of time. He had a torrid time in that Badou Jack fight. I'm not surprised he's not in it.
"But even Gilberto Ramirez (WBO champion) or Zuege (the 'regular' WBA champion) or any of the other belt holders in the tournament would have been brilliant. I'm happy to go out and fight anyone and pick them all off - including Eubank, of course."
There is talk of the blockbuster with Eubank taking place at Stamford Bridge, Groves having been a lifelong Chelsea supporter. "Any fight for me at Chelsea football ground would be amazing. It would be brilliant. I've done Wembley Stadium and the MGM Grand and a couple of other big venues. It would be great, but getting there during this season could be a push, to be honest. But fighting there one day would be fantastic."