George Groves clinically stops Jamie Cox in four rounds to set up British superfight with Chris Eubank Jnr

Jamie Cox is counted out after being knocked down by George Groves - PA

George Groves defeated fellow British fighter Jamie Cox at the SSE Arena in Wembley with a crumpling fourth-round right-hook body shot to retain his World Boxing Association super middleweight crown.

More significantly, it set up a genuine British superfight with Chris Eubank Jr in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series tournament for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The WBA 12st world titleholder was keen to make a huge impression in the competition after British rival Eubank Jr knocked out Turkey's Avni Yildirim in the third round last weekend in Germany.

The victory for Groves has now set up a semi-final against Eubank, ringside on Saturday night, in January 2018.

Groves, a world champion at the fourth attempt when he wrested this belt from Fedor Chudinov in May this year, has made hard work of more facile fights in the past, yet having promised that mentally and physically he was in the shape of his life, easily weathered previously unbeaten Cox's early onslaught.

It was lively from the start, with Groves' heavier punches winning the first three rounds, the second period of the fight coinciding with trouble in the crowd at Wembley.

George Groves (right) will now face Chris Eubank Jr (left) Credit: GETTY IMAGES