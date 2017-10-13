George Groves warned of Jamie Cox threat as he prepares for first defence of WBA super-middleweight title

Groves and Cox clash in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series: Getty

The former trainer of both George Groves and Jamie Cox has warned the defending WBA champion he is fighting "the most dangerous super-middleweight on the planet".

Groves makes the first defence of his title in both fighters' first match-up of the World Boxing Super Series at Wembley Arena on Saturday night, having chosen to face Cox when as top seed he was given first pick at the competition's draw.

There is also the further incentive of a semi-final with Chris Eubank Jnr early in 2018, but despite Groves' status, Paddy Fitzpatrick believes he needs to be wary.

That he trained both fighters gives him perhaps a unique insight into their chances, and Fitzpatrick said: "It's a very dangerous fight: Jamie's the most dangerous super-middleweight on the planet.

"After the first three rounds you'll be able to tell who's going to win. If George comes out settled: he's got one of the most educated jabs in the world, will make you want to dip under it, and then when you dip he'll drill you with the right hand. He's definitely the favourite and deserves to be.

"But psychologically, George second-guesses himself now at round seven (and worries about fatigue): 'Why is this dude still there?'

"I don't think he's picked Jamie because he's the easiest opponent. It didn't surprise me: George likes a challenge, wouldn't want to face Eubank straight away, and except from Callum Smith, the other opponents aren't English.

"I would have had him doing more work psychologically on Jamie. I wouldn't have suggested he pick Jamie, but it's not a bad pick.

"Jamie's doing the right thing: he's kept his mouth shut, which is unlike him. He's done a good job of composing himself.

"George's style can take advantage of Jamie's emotional lack of composure; Jamie's can take care of George's physical weaknesses. George is the bigger, stronger man, but if he gets close to Jamie, that's playing into what Jamie likes.