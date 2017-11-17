George, Hauritz and Tendulkar – Ashes surprise Paine's last Test

Tim Paine played his last Test for Australia in 2010, when Peter George and Nathan Hauritz were among his team-mates.

It has been seven long years since Tim Paine played a Test for Australia – and plenty has changed.

That Test was in India in October 2010, the great Sachin Tendulkar scoring a double century and unbeaten 53 in a seven-wicket win for the hosts.

In Brisbane next week, Paine will feature in a Test for Australia for the first time since then, in the Ashes opener against England.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper will be the only player at the Gabba that played that Test against India.

Then, Shane Watson and Simon Katich were Australia's openers in a formidable top five that included greats Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey.

Mitchell Johnson was also part of the touring team, coming in at number eight – behind Paine, who made scores of 59 and 23 to leave his Test average at 35.87, but Brad Haddin would keep him out of the side in the years that followed.

Also among Paine's team-mates in India were...

Marcus North

North batted at number six, which shapes as a problem position for Australia ahead of the Ashes. He finished his career having played 21 Tests, scoring five centuries and averaging 35.48.

Nathan Hauritz

The off-spinner never truly delivered in the Test arena. Hauritz played 17 Tests, taking 63 wickets at an average of 34.98. He did manage two half-centuries with the bat. Hauritz had match figures of 3-229 against India.

Ben Hilfenhaus

The seamer had a decent Test career when given his chance. Hilfenhaus finished with 99 Test wickets at a respectable average of 28.50.

Peter George

This marked George's one and only Test. The paceman finished with match – and career – figures of 2-77, while scoring two runs.