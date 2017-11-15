George Kruis dropped for England's clash with Australia due to 'ridiculous riches' available at lock

Kruis was not retained by Jones in the 25-man squad: Getty

George Kruis was dropped by Eddie Jones for England’s autumn international with Australia on Saturday because of the “ridiculous riches” the Red Rose has available at lock.

The 27-year-old, despite starting against Argentina last weekend, was not retained by Jones among the 25 players to remain at their Bagshot base, instead returning to his club Saracens.

His below-par performance in that game at Twickenham has seen Charlie Ewels replace him, although it is likely he will be on the bench, with indications from training suggesting England will go with Joe Launchbury and Courtney Lawes in the second row.

Maro Itoje is also in contention after being rested on Saturday, meaning Ewels is not in the match-day squad, although Jones could continue to give the youngster an opportunity to allow his body to recover from a gruelling summer with the Lions.

It continues a disappointing year for Kruis, who was dropped after the first British and Irish Lions Test in New Zealand and had been viewed as an indispensable line-out technician but now misses England's biggest home game of the year.

“In part George is out because of load management and in part because it's an area that we've got ridiculous riches in,” scrum coach Neal Hatley said.

“It's a reflection on how that group of second rows are training and pushing each other and getting better.

“We've got some really good players and unfortunately some people have to leave early in the week and it's George's turn this week.

“We know he has contributed massively and he's part of a very, very good second row unit. It's a really tough group to select from.

“He did well for us last weekend and he's been playing well for his club, as have Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Charlie Ewels and Nick Isiekwe.”