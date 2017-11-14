George Kruis dropped by England as Joe Marler returns to face Australia

Kruis started against Argentina but there is no place for him against Australia: Getty

Eddie Jones has dropped British and Irish Lions second row George Kruis for England Rugby’s autumn international against Australia Rugby at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Saracens lock started the 21-8 win over Argentina last weekend but was among the nine players released back to their clubs as Jones opted to retain 25 players for the game against the Wallabies.

22-year-old Bath second row Charlie Ewels was retained in the training squad however and could now find himself in the match-day squad.

While Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell have not played so Jones can give them a rest, Kruis looks as though he has simply been dropped as a result of indifferent form since returning from the Lions.

Harlequins prop Joe Marler has returned to the squad after suspension however as he was retained as one of the six remaining front-rowers meaning his is certain to feature against the Wallabies, be it off the bench or from the start, with Ellis Genge being sent back to Leicester Tigers.

Marker was banned for foul play until November 19 before having his suspension end-date moved to the 12th after an appeal.

Tom Dunn, Piers Francis, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Lozowski, Zach Mercer, Marcus Smith and Denny Solomona have all joined Kruis and Genge in returning to their club sides.