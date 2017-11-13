George Maluleka wants to be a consistent performer for Kaizer Chiefs

The box-to-box midfielder stated that he needs to make sure that he always performs at his best for Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs central midfielder George Maluleka says he wants to be a consistent performer for Amakhosi.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of Amakhosi's key players this season - having featured in seven PSL matches.

“One of the things I lack in my game is consistency,” Maluleka told IOL.

“I have been working on it. So far so good with the help of my teammates and the technical staff.

The former SuperSport United midfielder has also made two Cup appearances for Amakhosi.

“In this day and age, consistency is very important because you have games coming in thick and fast," he continued

"You need to make sure that you always perform at your best," Maluleka concluded.

Chiefs will face AmaZulu FC in a league match at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, 22 November 2017.