George North to leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season and return to Wales

North will return to Wales next year after five seasons with Northampton - PA

Wales wing George North will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 25 year-old is set to leave Northampton after five years with the Aviva Premiership club to return to Wales on a National Dual Contract although it is understood that he is yet to agree terms with any region, with negotiations set to continue into next year.

North, who has 69 Tests caps for Wales, helped Northampton to win the Premiership title and European Challenge Cup back in his first season but has endured a run of injuries during his time at Franklin's Gardens.

The winger is currently sidelined after injuring his posterior cruciate ligament, aiming to return to action against Exeter Chiefs on December 23.

“This has been an incredibly hard decision,” North said in a statement. “Saints have developed me as a player and stuck by me through thick and thin, so it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to move on.

"I love playing for Northampton Saints and am excited by the potential of the squad that is being assembled but, as a proud Welshman, I felt that now is the right time to move back home despite the compelling offer Saints made me.

“I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of this great club for the last four years. I have loved every minute of my time here and I am excited to see what we can achieve this season."

North leaves the field after injuring his knee in October Credit: GETTY IMAGES More