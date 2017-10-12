George Nsimbe: This is my worst season

The poor run saw Nsimbe, who has no realistic chance of winning the title, surrenders the title with six games to go

Tusker FC head coach, George Nsimbe has admitted that he is going through the toughest time in his coaching career.

With 27 matches played, 11-time Kenyan champions find themselves chasing leaders, Gor Mahia by 17 points as they lay seventh on the log with 43 points.

The poor run saw Nsimbe, who has no realistic chance of winning the title, surrenders the title with six games to go.

But the experienced tactician says he will give his best and ensure he leads the club to glory even as he turns his attention to finishing in top three having thrown in the towel in retaining the title.

"It has been my worst run as a coach, this has never happened to me, but again it is a learning experience.

“I will try and fix some departments that let us down as we push for a good season. Right now, we will do our best in the remaining fixtures to ensure we finish within the top three positions."

The tactician has also expressed his disappointment with the team's inability to score when it matters most, "like our game against (Kariobangi) Sharks, we created many chances but we were unable to convert them. It is something we will also work on."

The Brewers won the league title as well as the GoTV Shield last season, under coach Paul Nkata before he moved to Bandari.