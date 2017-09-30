George: Westbrook's mega-contract could impact decision on future

Paul George said Russell Westbrook's new deal could affect his decision on what to do when he becomes a free agent next NBA season.

Paul George has been with the Oklahoma City Thunder for less than three months, but he already likes what he sees in new team-mate Russell Westbrook following his lucrative contract renewal.

MVP Westbrook signed a five-year, $205million extension with the Thunder – the largest contract in NBA history.

George – recruited from the Indiana Pacers – said Westbrook's contract will "absolutely" affect his future decision as the four-time All-Star is set to become an unrestricted free agent next season.

"We've been on an unbelievable start right now, and for him to be committed here, it says a lot," George said.

"Not only in us pairing together, but just knowing what type of dude Russ is and his values and his beliefs and him being committed to this organisation says a lot. And I'm one person that's enjoying it here, so I think when that time comes, the decision will be easier to make for myself.

"From the commitment from the front office all the way down to Russ, the commitment here is off the charts."

George has also been pleased by the addition of Carmelo Anthony earlier this week in a trade with the New York Knicks.

"This feels like a championship team," George told USA Today. "I'm in a good place. I know Russ is in a good place. Melo is motivated more than ever. …You put us three together, who all have something to prove still, [and] we're going to be a special team."