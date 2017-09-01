Georgia vs Republic of Ireland: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Republic of Ireland continue their World Cup qualification campaign on Saturday when they take on Georgia in Tblisi.
Martin O'Neill's side are currently second in Group D and they will be aiming to pick up maximum points ahead of their meeting with group leaders Serbia on September 5.
Victory over the Georgians would see the Boys in Green take a step closer to securing at least a play-off spot as they look to maintain the distance between themselves and both Wales and Austria.
|Game
|Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
|Date
|Saturday, September 2
|Time
|17:00 BST / 12:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football, as well as being available to stream online using Sky Go.
In Ireland, the game will be broadcast live on television on RTE 2 and can be streamed online using the RTE Player.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
In the U.S., the match will be available to watch live on television on FS2 and will be available to stream live online using Fox Sports GO.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS2
|Fox Sports GO
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Georgia players
|Goalkeepers
|Makaridze, Kvaskhvadze, Revishvili
|Defenders
|Kasia, Kvirkvelia, Tabidze, Khokolava, Navalovski, Kakhabadze, Lobjanidze, Shergelashvili
|Midfielders
|Kvekveskiri, Daushvili, Kankava, Gvilya, Aburjania, Ananidze, Qazaishvili, Merebashvili, Jaba, Chanturia
|Forwards
|Dvalishvili, Arabidze, Kvilitaia, Sikharulidze
Vladimir Weiss is unable to call upon Anzhi goalkeeper Giorgi Loria, meaning that either Giorgi Makaridze or Nukri Revishvili may take his place between the posts.
Nika Kacharava is missing due to a virus, while Jimi Tabidze will be assessed closer to kick-off. Lokomotiv Tblisi forward Irakli Sikharulidze could be in line for his first cap.
Potential starting XI: Makaridze; Navalovski, Kasia, Lobjanidze, Kvirkvelia, Tabidze; Kankava, Daushvili, Ananidze, Qazaishvili; Dvalishvili.
|Position
|Republic of Ireland players
|Goalkeepers
|Randolph, Elliot, Westwood
|Defenders
|Christie, Keogh, Duffy, Clark, O'Shea, Long, Ward
|Midfielders
|McGeady, Whelan, Hourihane, Horgan, McClean, Hoolahan, Meyler, Brady, Hayes, O'Dowda, Arter
|Forwards
|Walters, Long, Murphy
John O'Shea and Jonathan Walters have shaken off injury concerns and travelled with the squad to Georgia after coming through light training in Dublin.
However, Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has withdrawn from the group due to personal reasons. Jeff Hendrick, Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy are all ruled out with injuries.
Potential starting XI: Randolph; Christie, Duffy, Clark, Ward; McClean, Whelan, Arter, Brady; Walters, Long.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Ireland are 4/5 favourites to win in Tblisi, according to dabblebet, with Georgia priced at 4/1 to beat the Boys in Green. A draw is available at odds of 5/2.
Daryl Murphy is the favourite to score first at 15/4, with Shane Long and Jonathan Walters both deemed 5/1 bets to open the scoring. Ireland's top scorer in qualifying, James McClean, is 3/1 to score any time in the match.
GAME PREVIEW
Automatic qualification for the World Cup is still within Ireland's grasp and, with second place not necessarily guaranteeing a play-off spot, Martin O'Neill's side will do everything they can to emerge from Group D as winners.
They face familiar foes in Georgia on Saturday and, while the Boys in Green have won each of their eight meetings with the Crusaders to date, they have often been forced to dig deep in order to claim the points.
Indeed, when the sides met in Dublin last October, Ireland had a fortuitous Seamus Coleman goal to thank for a 1-0 victory, while a last-minute Aiden McGeady strike snatched three points when the teams last met in Tblisi back in 2014.
As their chief focus remains on attempting to top the group, victory over the Georgians is also crucial for Ireland as they look cautiously over their shoulder at Wales and Austria, who are just four points behind.
Only goal difference separates the Irish from Serbia at the top of the table, with both teams picking up three wins and three draws.
With Serbia playing bottom-side Moldova - a team who have shipped 15 goals so far - Ireland will be conscious of the need to score plenty of goals on Saturday ahead of their meeting on Tuesday.