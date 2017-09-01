Georgia vs Republic of Ireland: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Republic of Ireland continue their World Cup qualification campaign on Saturday when they take on Georgia in Tblisi.

Martin O'Neill's side are currently second in Group D and they will be aiming to pick up maximum points ahead of their meeting with group leaders Serbia on September 5.

Victory over the Georgians would see the Boys in Green take a step closer to securing at least a play-off spot as they look to maintain the distance between themselves and both Wales and Austria.

Game Georgia vs Republic of Ireland Date Saturday, September 2 Time 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football, as well as being available to stream online using Sky Go.

In Ireland, the game will be broadcast live on television on RTE 2 and can be streamed online using the RTE Player.

In the U.S., the match will be available to watch live on television on FS2 and will be available to stream live online using Fox Sports GO.

Position Georgia players Goalkeepers Makaridze, Kvaskhvadze, Revishvili Defenders Kasia, Kvirkvelia, Tabidze, Khokolava, Navalovski, Kakhabadze, Lobjanidze, Shergelashvili Midfielders Kvekveskiri, Daushvili, Kankava, Gvilya, Aburjania, Ananidze, Qazaishvili, Merebashvili, Jaba, Chanturia Forwards Dvalishvili, Arabidze, Kvilitaia, Sikharulidze

Vladimir Weiss is unable to call upon Anzhi goalkeeper Giorgi Loria, meaning that either Giorgi Makaridze or Nukri Revishvili may take his place between the posts.

Nika Kacharava is missing due to a virus, while Jimi Tabidze will be assessed closer to kick-off. Lokomotiv Tblisi forward Irakli Sikharulidze could be in line for his first cap.

Potential starting XI: Makaridze; Navalovski, Kasia, Lobjanidze, Kvirkvelia, Tabidze; Kankava, Daushvili, Ananidze, Qazaishvili; Dvalishvili.

Position Republic of Ireland players Goalkeepers Randolph, Elliot, Westwood Defenders Christie, Keogh, Duffy, Clark, O'Shea, Long, Ward Midfielders McGeady, Whelan, Hourihane, Horgan, McClean, Hoolahan, Meyler, Brady, Hayes, O'Dowda, Arter Forwards Walters, Long, Murphy

John O'Shea and Jonathan Walters have shaken off injury concerns and travelled with the squad to Georgia after coming through light training in Dublin.

However, Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has withdrawn from the group due to personal reasons. Jeff Hendrick, Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy are all ruled out with injuries.

Potential starting XI: Randolph; Christie, Duffy, Clark, Ward; McClean, Whelan, Arter, Brady; Walters, Long.

Ireland are 4/5 favourites to win in Tblisi, according to dabblebet, with Georgia priced at 4/1 to beat the Boys in Green. A draw is available at odds of 5/2.

