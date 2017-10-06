Georgia vs Wales: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Wales take on Georgia in Tbilisi as they look to keep pressure on group leaders Serbia and strengthen their grip on second-place.

It is the second last game for Chris Coleman's side in Group D, with a home game against the Republic of Ireland bringing things to a close three days later.

The Georgians have failed to win in eight games thus far, but they held Wales to a draw when the teams met in Cardiff last October, so they will be confident of upsetting their visitors on Friday.

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football, as well as being available to stream live using Sky Go. Viewers in Wales will be able to watch live on the Welsh language channel S4C or online using the Watch S4C facility.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football / S4C Sky Go / S4C

In the US, the game will broadcast television on FS2, but it will be slightly delayed. It will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports GO or Fox Soccer Match Pass.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 Fox Sports GO / Match Pass

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Georgia players Goalkeepers Loria, Revishvili, Makaridze Defenders Kashia, Lobjanidze, Navalovski, Kvirkvelia, Kakabadze, Khocholava, Dvali, Shergelashvili Midfielders Kankava, Ananidze, Okriashvili, Qazaishvili, Merebashvili, Chanturia, Kvekveskiri, Gvilia, Jighauri, Aburjania, Kiteishvili, Hufnagel Forwards Dvalishvili, Kvilitaia, Skhirtladze, Sikharulidze

Anzhi goalkeeper Giorgi Loria returns to the squad to provide competition for Giorgi Makaridze. Vladimir Weiss can call upon the experience of Vitesse Arnhem defender Guram Kashia and Spartak Moscow midfielder Jano Ananidze as he attempts to mastermind his side's first win in the group.

Potential starting XI: Makaridze; Navalovski, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Kakabadze; Ananidze, Gvilia, Kvekveskiri, Kankava, Qazaishvili; Kvilitaia.

Position Wales players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Ward, Maxwell Defenders Gunter, A. Williams, Taylor, Davies, Chester, Lockyer, Ampadu Midfielders Ledley, Ramsey, Edwards, King, Allen, J. Williams, Brooks, Hedges Forwards Vokes, Robson-Kanu, Lawrence, Woodburn, Bradshaw

The main talking point for Wales is the fact that Gareth Bale has been ruled out of both the game against Moldova and the subsequent match against Ireland due to a calf-muscle injury.

West Ham defender James Collins misses out, but Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Stoke City's Joe Allen are ready to lead the midfield.

Potential starting XI: Hennessey; Gunter, Williams, Chester, Davies; King, Ramsey, Allen; Robson-Kanu, Woodburn, Vokes.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Chris Coleman Wales More

Wales are 5/6 favourites to win in Tbilisi according to dabblebet, with Georgia priced at 7/2 to emerge with a victory. A draw is available at odds of 12/5.

Georgia have drawn their last three qualifiers and, when the sides met in Cardiff, they came away with a 1-1 draw. You can get odds of 11/2 on the same outcome in Tbilisi.

Click here to see all the available markets for Georgia versus Wales.

GAME PREVIEW

Wales celebrate vs Austria 020917 More

Having started their World Cup qualification campaign in sluggish fashion, Wales have managed to force their way into second place in Group D with two games to go and they can boost their hopes of reaching Russia with wins over Georgia and Ireland. However, they must do so without their star man Gareth Bale, which has proven to be a difficult proposition for the Dragons in the past.

While Georgia are not a particularly menacing opponent on paper, Weiss has managed to get the best out of them in 2017 and they have impressed in recent draws against Austria and the Republic of Ireland. Indeed, Wales' own experience against the Georgians last October, which saw Tornike Okriashvili snatch a point in Cardiff, will no doubt be playing in the back of their minds.

However, Coleman's side are unbeaten in their last eight games - albeit picking up five draws - and they come into the match in Tbilisi brimming with confidence. Hard-earned wins over Austria and Moldova last month demonstrated the resilience within the squad, something they will look to draw upon with Ireland waiting for them in the final game in Cardiff next.