German rugby expansion stuck at a crossroads as players threaten to go on strike

Angela Merkel is not the only German struggling to keep the peace between discordant factions. On Tuesday, the German rugby union team went on strike in a dispute with Deutscher Rugby-Verband, the German union, and say they will refuse to play in their match against Chile on Saturday. This in turn stems from a disagreement between the DRV and Dr Hans-Peter Wild, their billionaire benefactor.

In terms of people to avoid falling out with, Wild, the heir to the Capri Sun fortune and new owner of Stade Francais, should rank pretty high. Wild has cut his funding to the union, and with it the full-time programme he had installed six months previously, threatening Germany’s status as the rising force within European rugby. Understandably, the players are less than pleased with this development. “All of the players are proud to represent Germany, however under the current conditions feel they need to speak up,” Sean Armstrong, the captain, said in a statement. “As a group, we have decided to make ourselves unavailable for Saturday’s upcoming game. We demand that the union begin to take our situation seriously and affect changes which ensure that 15’s rugby has a future in this country. In order to do this, groundbreaking changes will need to occur within the union.”

Even if it not quite Martin Luther nailing his 95 theses to the door of All Saints’ Church, there is no previous precedent for an international match being called off because of a strike. There have been plenty of threats including Samoa before their match against England three years ago and England nearly calling off their game against Argentina in a row over pay in 2000, but all have been resolved in time to allow the games to go ahead. Chances are that this will also be the case on Saturday, even if both sides seem to be digging their heels in at present.