Germany 1 England 5: Ten brilliant memories from a famous night in Munich

Sixteen years on, England's incredible 5-1 win over Germany still seems something of an anomaly.

Sure, the Three Lions defeated their old rivals just last year and staged a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to do so, but that was a friendly with no real prize at stake.

The clash in 2001 may not have been at a finals and German fans will, rightly, point to the 2010 World Cup, Euro '96 and Italia '90 as evidence of their recent supremacy.

But it still mattered, sending England straight to the World Cup as winners of their group - and because we've had precious little to celebrate since, we love looking back on it.

Ahead of the latest meeting between the two rivals on Friday, here are 10 memories we still treasure.

1. Michael Owen was dynamite

Michael Owen England Germany More

It's easy to hate on Owen's sometimes bland punditry nowadays, but in his pomp he was as exciting a player as this country has produced in most of our lifetimes.