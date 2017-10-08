Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low's side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style

Germany made it 10 wins out of 10 in Group C as they ended an impressive qualifying campaign in some style against Azerbaijan.

Germany wrapped up their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 100 per cent record as they swept aside Azerbaijan 5-1 in Kaiserslautern.

Joachim Low's side has been in imperious form in Group C, scoring 43 goals and conceding just four.

Leon Goretzka opened the scoring early on with an impudent backheel before Azerbaijan scored an unlikely equaliser through Ramil Seydaev to go into the break level.

Die Mannschaft turned on the style in the second half, though, as goals from Sandro Wagner, Goretzka, Emre Can, and an own goal from Badavi Huseynov ensured they ended their qualifying campaign with a flourish.

The only negative for the hosts was the first-half withdrawals of Niklas Sule and Shkodran Mustafi through injury.

Low made seven changes from the side that beat Northern Ireland 3-1 on Thursday, but his new-look team gelled immediately and were ahead inside eight minutes.

Joshua Kimmich's deep corner fell at the feet of Goretzka, who - despite having his back to goal - executed an audacious backheel into the top corner of Kamran Aghayev's net.

The visitors responded well to the early setback, though, and should have been level shortly after. Seydaev played in Richard Almedia, but the Qarabag forward took too long on the ball and was muscled out before he could get a shot away.

Wagner then somehow contrived not to score just after the half-hour mark. Thomas Muller's low cross was met by the unmarked Hoffenheim striker six yards out, but his effort was deflected onto the post by Aghayev. The rebound then crashed against the hapless Wagner's knee and screwed agonisingly wide from point-blank range.

Wagner's misfortune was Azerbaijan's gain, however, as the visitors pulled level in the 34th minute.

Mustafi pulled up injured going for the ball, allowing Seydaev a free run into the area, where he duly turned substitute Antonio Rudiger before drilling a low shot past Bernd Leno from a tight angle.