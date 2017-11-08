Germany are 'worried' by England's progress, says Oliver Bierhoff
Oliver Bierhoff, the former Germany international and one of the architects of the nation’s stunning renaissance as the leading football power, has said that the world champions are “worried” about the progress England have made in recent years, especially in their junior age groups.
Bierhoff, 49, general manager of the Germany senior team, said that England’s progress, with triumphs in the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup finals, as well as the Under-19 European Championship, had been noted.
Speaking ahead of Friday’s friendly between the teams at Wembley, he said he was determined the German football federation (DFB) would not rest on its laurels and would push ahead with creating a centre that would be a “Silicon Valley and Harvard” of football.
“In England and other countries it’s a little bit of a cycle,” he said. “We had it after Euro 2000 when we had a period of success like France had at the end of the last century. Then you get a little bit lazy and other countries are more interested. I am sure that with St George’s Park, the investment and coaches and education, that you are catching up.
“In the Premier League teams, there are fewer chances [for young players] because of a lot of foreign players. I have heard you are catching up and doing better. It takes some time. We started in 2000 and the first result was in 2010 with new, young talented players.”
The England Under-19s beat their German counterparts 4-1 in the group stages of their summer championship and, in the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup finals, the German sides reached the quarter-finals and second round respectively. Asked whether he could see England producing players who could challenge Germany at international tournaments in the future, Bierhoff said that would be the case.
“It’s a good football nation and a strong league. It’s great to play against them. It takes some time and you see small steps of success in the youth teams. We often see we have successful youth team players who become important in the future. Yes we are worried [about England] because the quality of the players will become better.
“Thinking about the England team from the outside, you are starting to create an air of ‘this is a new team’ with young players and a lot characters and by retiring older players who did a lot. There’s a change and I can see you have confidence from the Under-20s and Under-17s.
“That shows English football also has developed. You also have young players who are playing in the strongest and most successful league [Premier League] which will improve them. That’s what I know about England, a motivated, interested team that still has to find its way technically. This Friday will be a very important game. “
Bierhoff was part of the Germany squad who won Euro ’96 in England and also in the subsequent decline of that German generation, through their disappointing performance at Euro 2000. He said the DFB would not make the same mistake of being complacent that it did after winning the World Cup in 1990 and that the new football centre in Frankfurt, to open in 2020, would ensure the country stayed at the cutting edge of development.
“It happened to us in the 1990s. We won a World Cup in 1990 and Franz Beckenbauer said we would be unbeatable for the next decade because we would also get East Germany. We believed that and then we woke up 10 years later. I don’t want to make the same mistake. I initiated our academy which is not a normal academy. It’s not only about education but innovation and development. We will have a think tank there and a tech lab. We will try to improve culture in our game as well as the players and get a close relationship with teams.”
The DFB is the biggest sports federation in the world, with more than 6.5 million affiliated members but, as Bierhoff pointed out, does not have its own headquarters. The creation of the New DFB Academy has been undertaken, bringing all the DFB offices and activities under one roof, as with St George’s Park, although in a rather more accessible location than the Football Association’s remote east Staffordshire outpost.
“We will be more compact [than St George’s Park], like a little university. From what I have seen of St George’s Park, it is huge. I believe ours will be more like a laboratory. I just went to have a look at a Formula One base. I want to have the best people in different areas – coaches, players, scientists – to work on football, a small and exclusive group. It is another system of developing things. I have been to Holland, Italy, Spain, some are more about coach education, some are more player education.
“At St George’s, there are a lot of teams [from outside staying there], it’s about selling the ground [commercial]. We want to have a Silicon Valley/Harvard for football where the best people come together and tackle the big issues. We have been to Silicon Valley and the Max Planck Institute in Berlin.
“I use the example of Formula One – the technology they develop you find in a small Mercedes C-Class. But you develop it in Formula One. You find the best weight for the brakes and then you bring it down [to the production line]. We don’t want to be a closed shop. We want to be open.”