Germany boss Low set to experiment with options due to lengthy Neuer absence

Germany coach Joachim Low will explore his options against Azerbaijan as he attempts to identify a pecking order behind injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The world champions secured their place at Russia 2018 with a 3-1 win away to Northern Ireland on Thursday, extending their 100 per cent record in qualifying to nine matches.

But their preparations suffered a setback with news that Neuer could be sidelined for a further six months due to a metatarsal injury.

Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the current replacement, but Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno will be given another chance to impress on Sunday after an underwhelming display against Australia at the Confederations Cup.

"When Neuer is fit, he starts. We must see how [his injury] develops," Low said at his pre-match press conference.

