Germany fightback delights Low

Germany showed their fighting spirit to earn a draw with France, much to the delight of head coach Joachim Low.

Joachim Low reflected on a job well done after Germany finished 2017 unbeaten thanks to a 2-2 draw against France in Cologne.

The world champions seemed destined for defeat in Cologne as they trailed to Alexandre Lacazette's double either side of Timo Werner's leveller.

But Lars Stindl rescued the draw for Low's men with the last kick of the game, the substitute firing home from Mario Gotze's pass to make it 21 games unbeaten and an undefeated calendar year.

Despite their struggles at times at the Rhein Energie Stadion, Low was pleased with the spirit on show from his squad as they prepare to defend their World Cup crown in Russia.

"I am very satisfied with the two friendly games against England and France," said Low. "We have achieved good results against two strong opponents at a high level.

"Today, we played well in the second half, after not everything went well in the first half.

"It was important that we did not become nervous today after going behind and pulled our game through.

"Playing the right ball at the right time is the great art in football. We did that very well today."

Low singled out goalscorer Timo Werner for specific praise after the RB Leipzig forward scored his seventh goal of the year.

"Timo showed the game that we want to see from him," added the national coach. "He goes deep and is always dangerous.

"He has had a great year with us."