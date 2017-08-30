Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries

Sami Khedira and Serge Gnabry will miss Germany's World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic on Friday due to injury.

The Juventus man is believed to have suffered a knee injury and will not be risked for the meeting in Prague.

Germany hope to have the 30-year-old available for Monday's game against Norway, so he will remain with the squad.

The news comes after winger Serge Gnabry was forced to withdraw from Joachim Low's plans as a result of an ankle ligament problem.

The 22-year-old, on loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern Munich, will not be fit for either match and returned home from the team hotel in Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Germany sit top of Group C with four games left to play, having won each of their six encounters so far.