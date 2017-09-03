Germany vs Norway: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Germany can potentially clinch qualification to the World Cup on Monday when they take on Norway in Stuttgart.

The world champions kept their 100 per cent record in Group C intact on Friday thanks to Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels, whose 88th-minute header secured a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic in Prague.

That win means that Joachim Low's side are five points clear heading into the final three games and, depending on results elsewhere in the group, their place at next year's tournament in Russia could be confirmed on Monday evening.

Game Germany vs Norway Date Monday, September 4 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Thomas Muller Germany More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on the Sky Sports Red Button service and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Red Button Sky Go

Viewers in the US can watch the game live on television on ESPN Deportes, as well as by online stream using Watch ESPN.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes Watch ESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Germany players Goalkeepers Trapp, Leno, Ter-Stegen Defenders Hector, Ginter, Henrichs, Rudiger, Sule, Kimmich, Hummels Midfielders Draxler, Goretzka, Can, Younes, Brandt, Rudy, Ozil, Kroos, Khedira Forwards Werner, Stindl, Gomez, Muller

Manuel Neuer was not called up, despite being fit, with Low indicating an unwillingness to rush the Bayern Munich goalkeeper.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was also not part of the Germany panel, nor is Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. Serge Gnabry and Sami Khedira were part of the original line up, but they were forced to withdraw due to injury.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Hummels, Hector, Ginter; Kimmich, Brandt, Ozil, Kroos; Muller, Stindl, Werner.

Position Norway players Goalkeepers Jarstein, Grytebust, Hansen Defenders Aleesami, Skjelvik, Rosted, Valsvik, Nordtveit, Elabdellaoui, Svensson, Meling Midfielders Johansen, M. Elyounoussi, Trondsen, Berge, Linnes, Selnaes, Moller Daehli, Berget Forwards King, Sorloth, T. Elyounoussi, Maars Johnsen

Norway came through their 2-0 win over Azerbaijan with no immediate injury concerns. Alexander Sorloth and Mats Moller Daehli were taken off towards the end of the game with a view to keeping them fresh for the Germany clash.

A number of players in the Norway squad will be familiar with their German counterparts, with Havard Nordtveit and Rune Jarstein plying their trade in the Bundesliga.

Potential starting XI: Jarstein; Skjelvik, Svensson, Aleesami, Nordtveit; Johansen, M. Elyounoussi, Daeli, Berge; King, Sorloth.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Joachim Low Germany More

Germany are 1/6 favourites to win in Stuttgart, according to dabblebet, with Norway priced at 14/1 to beat the reigning world champions. A draw between the teams is considered a 13/2 bet.

Read More