Germany vs Norway: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Germany can potentially clinch qualification to the World Cup on Monday when they take on Norway in Stuttgart.
The world champions kept their 100 per cent record in Group C intact on Friday thanks to Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels, whose 88th-minute header secured a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic in Prague.
That win means that Joachim Low's side are five points clear heading into the final three games and, depending on results elsewhere in the group, their place at next year's tournament in Russia could be confirmed on Monday evening.
|Game
|Germany vs Norway
|Date
|Monday, September 4
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on the Sky Sports Red Button service and by stream via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Sky Go
Viewers in the US can watch the game live on television on ESPN Deportes, as well as by online stream using Watch ESPN.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN Deportes
|Watch ESPN
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Germany players
|Goalkeepers
|Trapp, Leno, Ter-Stegen
|Defenders
|Hector, Ginter, Henrichs, Rudiger, Sule, Kimmich, Hummels
|Midfielders
|Draxler, Goretzka, Can, Younes, Brandt, Rudy, Ozil, Kroos, Khedira
|Forwards
|Werner, Stindl, Gomez, Muller
Manuel Neuer was not called up, despite being fit, with Low indicating an unwillingness to rush the Bayern Munich goalkeeper.
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was also not part of the Germany panel, nor is Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. Serge Gnabry and Sami Khedira were part of the original line up, but they were forced to withdraw due to injury.
Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Hummels, Hector, Ginter; Kimmich, Brandt, Ozil, Kroos; Muller, Stindl, Werner.
|Position
|Norway players
|Goalkeepers
|Jarstein, Grytebust, Hansen
|Defenders
|Aleesami, Skjelvik, Rosted, Valsvik, Nordtveit, Elabdellaoui, Svensson, Meling
|Midfielders
|Johansen, M. Elyounoussi, Trondsen, Berge, Linnes, Selnaes, Moller Daehli, Berget
|Forwards
|King, Sorloth, T. Elyounoussi, Maars Johnsen
Norway came through their 2-0 win over Azerbaijan with no immediate injury concerns. Alexander Sorloth and Mats Moller Daehli were taken off towards the end of the game with a view to keeping them fresh for the Germany clash.
A number of players in the Norway squad will be familiar with their German counterparts, with Havard Nordtveit and Rune Jarstein plying their trade in the Bundesliga.
Potential starting XI: Jarstein; Skjelvik, Svensson, Aleesami, Nordtveit; Johansen, M. Elyounoussi, Daeli, Berge; King, Sorloth.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Germany are 1/6 favourites to win in Stuttgart, according to dabblebet, with Norway priced at 14/1 to beat the reigning world champions. A draw between the teams is considered a 13/2 bet.
GAME PREVIEW
Germany may be on the verge of clinching qualification for the 2018 World Cup, but Joachim Low was far from happy with his side's performance in their last game and he will be demanding a better showing at home against Norway.
While they managed to make it seven wins out of seven, Low described his side's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic as "lucky" and criticised his players for their inability to hold on to possession in Prague, so an improvement is due, particularly as they look to secure their place in next year's tournament in style.
Indeed, considering that the Germany boss opted not to include a number of first-choice players in his panel for the current international cycle, those who got the nod instead will be determined to show they merit a long-term place in the team leading into the World Cup.
Norway, meanwhile, must win if they are to retain any chance of reaching the competition, but their fate is ultimately out of their hands as they hope for complementary results elsewhere. Lars Lagerback's side come into the game on the back of a win over Azerbaijan, but they are nine points behind second-place Northern Ireland with just three games left.