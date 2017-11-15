Gernot Rohr lauds Super Eagles determination against Argentina

The Super Eagles gaffer has praised his team for their doggedness following their comeback win over the Albiceleste in Tuesday’s tune up outing

Coach Gernot Rohr has praised his team following their comeback win against Argentina in Krasnodar on Tuesday.

A shaky first half saw the Super Eagles let in two goals after 36 minutes through Ever Banega and Sergio.

However, a change in fortune saw Nigeria claw back to win 4-2 thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi and strikes from Kelechi Iheaacho and debutant Brian Idowu.

Impressed with his team’s character against Jorge Sampaoli’s men, the tactician has showered encomium on his men.

“I am happy we came back from 2 goals down to win 4-2,” Rohr said after the match.

“It shows we have great team spirit and determination when you keep fighting after going two goals down against a great team like Argentina.”

However, the German has warned that the victory has not made them become favourites to lift the 2018 Fifa World Cup, stating they have a lot to do.

“It’s good victory for us but it doesn’t mean we’ve become favourites to win the World Cup,” he continued.

“We stay humble and realize we have more work to do.

“We prepared well for this game because playing Argentina is big for us, maybe it is different for them.”

Nigeria will know their World Cup foes when the draw for the competition’s group stage takes place inside the Moscow Kremlin on December 1.