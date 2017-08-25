Gernot Rohr unveils Super Eagles schedule for Cameroon clash

The gaffer has revealed his players' arrival, training schedule plus traveling plans ahead of September clash with the Indomitable Lions

Nigeria's head coach Gernot Rohr has unveiled his schedules for next month's World Cup qualifier double header against Cameroon.

The German tactician had called up 23 players for two showdown clashes with the Indomitable Lions on September 1 and 4 respectively plus seven on the standby list.

And he has revealed that invited players will resume camp on Friday in Abuja before heading out to Uyo, where the first leg encounter will take place on Monday.

"The [invited Super Eagles] players are already preparing with their clubs and will be arriving this weekend in Abuja," Rohr told media.

"We will have two to three days of training. The China based players [John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo] will come in on Friday because they won't play during the weekend and Chidozie Awaziem in France who has a red card will also arrive on Friday. So, we will have three players this weekend.



"The rest players will arrive on Sunday while we will be expecting two players - Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi who will be playing on Sunday night in England. But we will move on Monday morning to Uyo, while Moses and Iwobi will join us on Tuesday morning in Uyo.

"We will start training on Monday evening with fitness and recovering and continues on Tuesday morning and afternoon with everybody expected in camp and same two-daily training sessions for Wednesday and Thursday before the game on Friday.

"After Friday match, we will stay for another recovering training session on Saturday and move to Yaoundé on Sunday morning for the second leg match on Monday."