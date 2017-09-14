Getafe vs Barcelona: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Barcelona will be aiming to record a fifth win on the bounce when they visit Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

The Blaugrana followed up their excellent start to the league campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League this week.

U2.5 goals - boosted to 3/1 with dabblebet

They return to domestic action having scored 12 goals and conceded none in their four games since the Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid.

Game Getafe vs Barcelona Date Saturday, September 16 Time 15:15 BST / 10:15 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Nelson Semedo Barcelona More

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television or by stream as it falls within the 3pm-5pm blackout period on Saturdays.

UK TV channel Online stream None None

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Getafe players Goalkeepers Martinez, Guiata, Manojlovic Defenders Dakonam, Antunes, Bruno, Molinero, Cala, Olivera, Suarez Midfielders Bergara, Jimenez, Lacen, Shibasaki, Portillo, Mora, Arambarri, Fajr, Montero Forwards Angel, Molina, Ndiaye

Getafe have named the same team for two straight games and having beaten Leganes away from home last time out, they may see no need to change it.

Nicolas Gorosito is still recovering from a foot fracture and Dani Pacheco and Chuli are also out. Mathias Olivera and Filip Manojlovic, meanwhile, are doubts having missed training.

Potential starting XI: Guiata; Suarez, Dakonam, Cala, Antunes; Bergara, Arambarri; Shibasaki, Fajr, Ndiaye; Molina.

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Umtiti, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Arda, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards L. Suarez, Messi, Dembele, Deulofeu, Alcacer

Barca are missing Rafinha, who will not return until next month. Paco Alcacer and Arda Turan have also been sidelined but have an outside chance of playing some part.

Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic could be in line for a rest, which may give Paulinho the opportunity to make his first start.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Mascherano, Umtiti, Digne; Roberto, Busquets, Paulinho; Dembele, Messi, L. Suarez.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Barcelona Juventus More

Barca are 1/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Getafe priced at 10/1 and the draw available at 5/1.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Lionel Messi Barcelona More

Read More