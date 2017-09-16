GGG v Canelo: The Opta facts as the pound-for-pound kings prepare for battle

We take a look at the Opta facts ahead of a crunch middleweight clash between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas.

After the hype and hubris surrounding Floyd Mayweather Jr's meeting with Conor McGregor, the next big show arrives in Las Vegas as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin prepare to do battle.

GGG comes into Saturday's meeting at the T-Mobile Arena boasting an unbeaten record, while the only defeat of Canelo's professional career came against Mayweather.

Golovkin puts his host of middleweight belts on the line, and Canelo has promised to achieve what no man has come close to doing and knock the Kazakh out.

Whatever happens, it promises to be a show-stopping night in Sin City, and we've taken a look at some of the best Opta facts ahead of what will surely go down in the annals as one of the all-time epic contests.

- These two men have been involved in 88 professional fights to date with only one loss recorded by either fighter; Canelo's defeat to Mayweather in 2013.

- Golovkin holds world titles from three of the four major sanctioning bodies. He is the WBC and IBF champion and also holds the WBA Super title. Great Britain's Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO king.

- GGG has recorded stoppage victories in 23 of his last 24 bouts; his controversial points win over Daniel Jacobs in his most recent outing being the fight to end the run of consecutive early victories.

- Canelo is a two-time 154-pound world champion and will become a two-time champion at middleweight, provided he wins this bout. He last fought in the 160lb division back in May 2016 when he claimed a sixth-round KO over Amir Khan.

- Golovkin has never touched the canvas, neither as an amateur or as a professional. His amateur record was a formidable 345 wins and just five defeats.

- GGG has forced 11 of his last 12 opponents to hit the canvas at least once; Kell Brook being the only man in that time to avoid going down. The Sheffield fighter did sustain a broken eye socket, however.

- Canelo is fighting for the coveted 'lineal' middleweight championship for the third time, winning on both previous occasions against Khan and Miguel Cotto. Golovkin is attempting to become the lineal champion in the 160lb division for the first time.

- Golovkin is fighting in Las Vegas for the very first time despite having 10 previous bouts as a pro in the United States.