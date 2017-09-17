The judges' scorecards provided the main talking point of Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's showdown in Las Vegas.

A rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez appears certain after Saturday's controversial draw, which prompted some interesting reactions from boxers past and present on Twitter.

Golovkin defended his WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles in Las Vegas on Saturday as a thrilling bout ended with no winner at T-Mobile Arena.

The judges' scores made for interesting reading, as one tallied it 115-113 in the Kazakh's favour and another 118-110 to Canelo, while a third was unable to split the pair at 114-114.

And that provided some of Twitter's boxing experts with plenty of food for thought.

GGG v Canelo: Twitter's boxing experts react to controversial draw