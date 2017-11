Ghana finished their World Cup campaign in 1-1 stalemate with the Pharaohs who had earlier clinched the sole ticket of the group

Ghana and Egypt settled for a 1-1 draw in Cape Coast on Sunday in the final matchday of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying, with nothing at stake as the Pharaohs had already booked their place in the tournament holding in Russia.

Shikabala put the visitors ahead by the 61st minute, with Edwin Gyasi pulling level three minutes later.

More to follow…