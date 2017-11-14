Ghana 1-1 Egypt: What did we learn?

Ghana’s World Cup qualifying campaign quite didn’t exactly follow the script, but did the national side do enough in their final group game against Egypt to end the campaign on something of a high note?

Few predicted that the Black Stars would win only one of three home games during the group stage, emerge victorious in just one of six matches or host the Pharaohs in Cape Coast – rather than Accra, Kumasi or Tamale.

Certainly, few foresaw the hotly anticipated Ghana-Egypt showdown turning out to be a dead rubber – graced by fringe players on both ends and received with apathy.

Despite the unexpectedly low-key contest, Kwesi Appiah saw his own importance in the contest, and was busy on the touchline throughout, belting out cries of instructions, urging on his players and, most importantly, running the rule over his new boys.

For Appiah, the objective of the game was very much to assess the qualities and deficiencies of his new call-ups.

