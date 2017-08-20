Ghana 1 Burkina Faso 2 (3-4 agg): Black Stars fail to qualify for Chan

The Black Stars B were stunned at home by the Stallions as they failed to qualify to the Chan tournament holding in Kenya next year

Burkina Faso defeated Ghana 2-1 in the second leg of the Chan qualifiers to seal qualification with a 4-3 aggregate, after sharing the spoils 2-2 last weekend in Ouagadougou.

Coach Maxwell Konadu made three changes in the starting XI that played the first leg with Awal Mohammed, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Thomas Abbey making way for Richmond Lamptey, Ahmed Adams and Isaac Twum.

The Black Stars had the first opportunity through Amos Frimpong to open the scoring for Ghana by the second minute but the Asante Kotoko captain's last ditched effort went wide. Three minutes later, Sadick Adams forced Burkina Faso goalkeeper Babayoure Aboubacar to make a fine save but the resulting corner kick was wasted.

Burkina Faso took the lead on the ninth minute against the run of play through Mohamed Sylla to silence the home supporters. The midfielder found a breach in Ghana's defence after combining with Adama Barro before he fired past goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

Although, Ghana created some decent chances in their search for the equaliser, Sadick and Lamptey fluffed many chances.

Herman S. Nikiema made it 2-0 by the 35th minute for Burkina Faso to compound the Black Stars' problems before the break.

Konadu brought on Felix Addo and Thomas Abbey for Sadick and Lamptey on 56th minute and the changes yielded dividends. Addo connected a pass from Winful Cobbinah and calmly slotted his beyond the reach of goalkeeper Sawadogo.

Although, the Black Stars pushed men forward to chase the equaliser and push the game to extra time, Burkina Faso's defence were resolute and held on to end Ghana's ambitions of qualifying to the tournament after failing to make it to the 2016 edition.

Burkina Faso have joined Congo, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Cameroon, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Sudan and Ivory Coast as the countries that have qualified for the tournament.