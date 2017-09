The Black Stars settled for a 1-1 draw with the Red Devils in the 2018 World Cup qualifying of Group E played in Kumasi on Friday

Ghana’s chances of reaching the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia now hang by a thread after they failed to shake off Congo in the first leg of a double-header played at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday.

The Red Devils claimed the lead early in the 18 th minute through Thievy Bifouma, and it took the home side up to the 86 th minute to pull level from a Thomas Partey’s effort.

More to follow…