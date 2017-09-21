Ghana 2 Niger 0: Black Stars coast to Wafu final

The Black Stars book a date with Nigeria in the final of the Wafu Cup after edging the Menas in the semi-finals on Wednesday

Ghana defeated Niger 2-0 in the semi-final of the 2017 Wafu Cup on Thursday to set up a rematch against Nigeria in the final.

Goals from Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo helped the Black Stars overcome the setback from their previous game to reignite hope of claiming the ultimate on Sunday.

Niger made a remarkable start at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, troubling the hosts in the opening 12 minutes but failed to make their possessions meaningful in front of goal, after Hainikore and Adebayor wasted the few chances that came their way.

However, Ghana stirred into life and got their first shot on target by the 14 minute through Stephen Sarfo. Winful Cobbinah and Sarfo threatened Niger's defence on numerous occasions but the killer pass was missing.

Ghana took the lead by the 32nd minute through Hearts of Oak striker Kwame Kizito, who was making his first start of the competition ahead of Felix Addo. The striker rose above his marker and headed home a corner-kick from Cobbinah to put the home side ahead.

The Black Stars pushed to improve their lead before the break but Niger battled to prevent further havoc.

Kizito could have claimed a double by the 52nd minute after he was played through by Gideon Waja but his effort was blocked by Niger goalkeeper.

Maxwell Konadu introduced Kevin Andoh on the hour mark in place of Waja after the Wafa captain picked up an injury while the Menas coach brought on Garba Idrissa for Hinsa Issoufou.

Sakou Dela connected Adebayor's pass, evaded his marker and dropped deep in Ghana area but his finish went wide.

Coach Konadu shifted to a 4-5-1 formation after replacing Atinga with Ahmed Adams, leaving only Sarfo upfront. Ghana soon doubled their lead through Stephen Sarfo on 78th minute, when he claimed Emmanuel Lomotey's knock-down and squeezed a shot into the bottom-left corner from just inside the box.

Cobbinah almost made it 3-0 by the 82nd minute with a curling effort just outside the box but his effort missed the target narrowly.

Niger threw men forward to reduce the deficit and possibly snatch the equaliser, but Konadu's charges dominated the closing stages and could have punished their opponents further against the run of play if they had taken the chances that came their way.

Ghana will play Nigeria in the final on Sunday at 18h00 GMT.

