Ghana 4 Nigeria 1: Sarfo's brace seal Wafu title for Black Stars

The Black Stars were able to avenge the defeat they suffered against the Super Eagles in the group stages to clinch the Wafu trophy

Ten-man Ghana romped to a 4-1 win over Nigeria in the final of the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A brace from Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo and goals from Vincent Atingah and Winful Cobbinah were all what the hosts needed to put smiles on the faces of the home fans.

With each player eligible to face the Super Eagles, coach Maxwell Konadu did not field a patched-up setup but maintained the squad that defeated Niger in the semifinals while Nigeria welcomed back Stephen Eze, who missed the semis.

A dominant start from Nigeria to Sunday's final kept Ghana pegged firmly back in their half and they began to cause troubles for the hosts' defence but were lacking the killer pass. Emmanuel Lomotey brought down Anthony Okpotu just outside the box by the fourth minute, however, Rabiu Ali saw his resulting shot calmly saved by goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Stephen Sarfo has been named the @nascoghana MOTM in Ghana's 4-1 win over Nigeria in @WAFUOFFICIAL final.#FoxSportsWAFU pic.twitter.com/Zw03fozyTW — WAFU CUP OF NATIONS (@WAFUOFFICIAL) September 24, 2017

Okpotu and Ali continued their dominance upfront and it took Ghana 15 minutes before they could make their first shot on target through Lomotey before Atingah was booked two minutes later for a bad tackle.

By the 32nd minute, Kizito connected a pass from Waja but the striker's effort took a huge deflection before Cobbinah's went inches wide.

Nigeria made their first substitution on 38th minute with Ariwachukwu Emmanuel coming on for defender Adeleye Olamilekan after the latter picked an injury following a tackle. The incident sapped some of the life from Nigeria's play as they began to sit off and try to exploit the counter-attack.

They appeared wary of committing too many players forward to capitalise on their momentum but Ghana soon took the lead by the 43rd minute.

Stephen Sarfo picked Lomotey's rebound and beat two defenders before sending his effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Enzenwa.