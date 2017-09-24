Ghana 4-1 Nigeria: Stephen Sarfo double seals Wafu Cup triumph

The Berekum Chelsea star's brace clipped the Super Eagles and handed Maxwell Konadu’s men the regional competition crown

Stephen Sarfo scored twice as 10-man Ghana demolished Nigeria 4-1 in Cape Coast to win the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.

The tournament's outstanding team corrected the flaws that made them surrender 2-0 to the Super Eagles in the group stage. And in the final, they found a sumptuous opportunity to avenge their defeat.

It was the first time Nigeria had found conceded a goal in the competition and it came as a bitter pill to swallow as goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa let in four goals in 90 minutes.

Anthony Okpotu passed up a glorious opportunity midway through the first half and the striker also wasted several scoring chances.

A thrilling first half saw Sarfo put Ghana ahead, after drilling a low shot past FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s Ezenwa.The rain of goals continued in the 60th minute after Vincent Atingah converted his penalty after Patrick Razak was tripped in the Super Eagles penalty area.

The Black Stars dominated the second half as Nigeria collapsed, and any hopes of a Nigeria comeback were ended when Sarfo completed his double from the penalty spot. It was speedster Razak who was hacked down by Stephen Eze.

Though Atingah was sent off for a second caution that did not stop Maxwell Konadu’s men from adding the fourth through Winful Cobbinah.

Nigeria got their consolation strike thanks to Rabiu Ali – but that was inconsequential as the Black Stars reigned supreme before their home fans.

During the award ceremony, Ezenwa was named best goalkeeper as Ghana's Sarfo and Isaac Twum won the top scorer and MVP awards respectively.